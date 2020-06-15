India News | U'khand: Two Workers Die After Being Run over by Truck

Kotdwar, Jun 15 (PTI) Two workers died after a truck ran over them while they were sleeping in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Monday, police said.

The workers were sleeping on the roadside in SIDCUL area at Jashodharpur at around 4 am when they were crushed by the loaded truck coming out of a factory, Kotwali SHO Manoj Raturi said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 178 COVID-19 Deaths And 2,786 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

The truck driver fled immediately after the incident, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Vimlesh (25) and Rambhu (24), the station house officer said.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

He said both the workers were from from Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

The factory, PL Steel Pvt Ltd, has been sealed after the incident, Raturi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)