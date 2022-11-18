Gopeshwar, Nov 18 (PTI) A vehicle with 10-12 passengers plunged into a 600-metre deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Urgam-Palla motor road, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's PA Harish Honey-Trapped by Woman Employee in Vidhan Soudha; Confidential Documents Leaked.

Further details were awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)