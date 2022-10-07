Dehradun, Oct 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand government on Friday asked the vigilance department to register cases against the guilty in the alleged paper leak of the sub-inspector recruitment exam.

The test was held by Pantnagar University of Agriculture and Technology during the Congress tenure in 2015-16.

Cases should be registered against the guilty under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act and the Prevention of Corruption act, a letter written by Personnel Department Secretary Lalit Mohan Rayal to the Director Vigilance said.

The paper of the recruitment examination was allegedly leaked ahead of the test and OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets tampered with to favour some candidates.

