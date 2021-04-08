Dehradun, Apr 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand women can travel for free in state roadways buses to attend Kumbh on main festival days and the Purnagiri fair in Champawat district.

The freebie for women was announced by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday.

Both the Kumbh and Purnagiri fairs have been underway since April 1 in Haridwar and Tanakpur in Chapawat districts respectively.

The three major bathing dates (shahi snan or royal bath days) at Kumbh this year are on April 12, 14 and 27.

Large turnouts are also expected on the Ganga riverbank in Haridwar on the occasion of Chaitra Pratipada on April 13 and Ram Navami on April 21 during the ongoing Kumbh which has been curtailed to just one month due to the Covid-19 pandemic this time.

Women can avail of the free bus ride to the two destinations both on their onward and return journeys.

