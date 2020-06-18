India News | U'khand's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 2,102

Dehradun, Jun 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,102 on Thursday with 80 more people testing positive for the contagious disease.

As many as 28 new patients were detected in Dehradun district, 19 in Pauri, 13 in Almora, six in Nainital, five in Haridwar, four in Rudraprayag, three in Chamoli and one each in Uttarkashi and Tehri, a state health department bulletin here said.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off: No Indian Soldier Critical, 18 in Leh Hospital, 58 in Other Hospitals, Says Report.

Most of the new COVID-19 patients have a recent history of travel to Delhi and the NCR, it said.

With the additional new cases, the state's COVID-19 tally has risen to 2,012 out of which 1,386 people have recovered, 26 have died and 14 have migrated out of the state, the bulletin said.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off | No Indian Soldier Critical, 18 Admitted at Leh Hospital, 58 at Other Medical Facilities, Says Report: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)