Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): The investigation in the UKSSSC paper leak case has now reached the Uttarakhand Secretariat after the Printing Press Lucknow and Recruitment Commission said Ajay Singh, SSP of Special Task Force Uttarakhand.

The SSP said, "STF has called Gaurav Chauhan, Additional Private Secretary working in the Public Works and Forest Department of the Secretariat today for a statement."

On the basis of thorough interrogation of the accused and other students arrested earlier, information was obtained from Manoj Joshi (court employee) and accused Tushar Chauhan regarding the exam question paper leak, said a press release.

The deal was settled by the accused with two candidates for Rs 15 lakh, in which Rs 24 lakh was obtained by the accused through the candidate after the results of the examination, and the balance was paid to others before the examination. The above arrest has been made on the basis of interrogation and available evidence and electronic evidence.

Earlier in July, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on Friday filed a police complaint on suspicion of rigging in the December-2021 graduation level recruitment examination.

A Special Task Force (STF) has been constituted to investigate alleged irregularities, according to sources. (ANI)

