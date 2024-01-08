Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Giving a significant boost to 'green mobility', UltraTech Cement Limited, India's largest cement and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) company, has introduced electric trucks for the transport of clinker.

Clinker is a material made from limestone and minerals that have been heated and transformed in a kiln. It is a key ingredient in cement production and is used as a binder in many cement products.

The new trucks will ease the transport of clinker from UltraTech's integrated cement manufacturing unit Dhar Cement Works, located in Madhya Pradesh, to its grinding unit Dhule Cement Works, located in Maharashtra.

To ensure reliable transportation, UltraTech has also set up three charging stations, one at each of the units and one en route. The transportation of clinker using these five electric trucks in place of fossil-fuel-based trucks will help to reduce transport emissions by about 680 MT of CO2 annually.

K C Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement Limited said that at UltraTech, we are committed to driving sustainability across the value chain of our operations.

It is heartening that we have been able to accelerate our progress on sustainable transport. The successful pilot of electric trucks, in addition to the CNG and LNG trucks already deployed in our operations, is a significant step in our efforts to enable 'green mobility', he said.

He further said that UltraTech is committed to enabling sustainable transport and has pledged to deploy 500 electric trucks and add 1000 CNG/LNG vehicles in its operations by June 2025 as part of the Government of India's eFAST initiative.

Towards this objective, UltraTech is engaging with its logistics partners for the deployment of CNG and LNG trucks to replace conventional diesel vehicles.

Notably, UltraTech is among the first cement companies in India to have introduced 'Green Logistics' in the form of CNG vehicles in 2021 and LNG vehicles in 2022.

Through concerted efforts with logistic partners, the Company currently has more than 390 CNG trucks and 50 LNG trucks operational across 17 manufacturing units.

UltraTech Cement Limited is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. With revenues of USD 7.9 billion, UltraTech is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a total Grey Cement capacity of 138.39 MTPA. (ANI)

