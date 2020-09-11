New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, T S Tirumurti, on Friday called on Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and briefed him on the developments and the issues of importance to India in the UN.

Muraleedharan, in a tweet, said Tirumurti called on him on Friday.

"T S. Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York called on today. Briefed me on recent developments and issues of importance to India in the UN," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

