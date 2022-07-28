Sikar/Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Kavita's phone buzzed around Tuesday afternoon and her husband, a UN peacekeeper deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, told her during their brief conversation some protesters had burnt their tents.

Kavita did not realise the fire raging thousands of kilometres away in the DRC will engulf her home in Rajasthan.

Her phone screen will never lit up with that name again, she will never hear Shishupal Singh's voice again.

Her husband, a BSF personnel who was part of the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC, was killed on July 26 during violent protests in the Central African country.

A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable, Singh originally hailed from Sikar district of Rajasthan and had joined the UN mission in May this year.

"Shishupal talked to his wife on Tuesday and told her about the situation in Congo. He said protesters had burnt their tents sometime back and the situation was disturbing for the last four or five days. The brief conversation between the two took place on Tuesday, a couple of hours before he was killed," Madan Singh Bagadia, Singh's elder brother, told PTI on Thursday.

Bagadia, who is a deputy commandant in BSF and currently posted in Jaisalmer, said, "The situation was disturbing there. I came to know that something major happened there on Tuesday night. Shishupal's phone was also not connecting. On Wednesday morning, it was informed to us through an official channel that Shishupal has made the supreme sacrifice."

Shishupal Singh's father Jhabar Ram and mother Parvati Devi live in Bagarion ka Bas village near Laxmangarh in Sikar while his wife Kavita is a government teacher posted in Jaipur.

She lives in Jaipur with her son, who is preparing for competitive exams, while their daughter is pursuing MBBS from Bengaluru.

Shishupal Singh was the youngest of three brothers. His another elder brother, Mool Singh, is also a BSF head constable and currently posted in the NDRF.

His mortal remains are expected to arrive on Friday and the funeral will take place in his native village in Sikar.

The other head constable of BSF, Sanwalaram Vishnoi, who was also killed during the demonstrations in Congo's eastern city of Goma against the UN mission, was from Barmer district of Rajasthan.

