New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Unable to cope up with the pressure of studies, a class 12 student allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Sunday, police said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

A suicide note recovered from the spot which revealed that the 17-year-old girl was unable to cope up with the pressure of studies and that may have forced her to take the extreme step, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said, "The crime scene was inspected by a team. A small diary containing the suicide note and two pieces of black and blue 'dupatta' were taken into police possession from the spot."

Inquest proceeding is in process, police said, adding that body will be handed over to family after post-mortem.

