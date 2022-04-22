Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], April 22 (ANI): After a temple was demolished in Rajasthan's Alwar, the district administration on Friday claimed that an unanimous decision was taken during the municipality meeting to remove the illegal encroachments on the roadside, said a statement.

"Before the encroachment drive, the temple priests shifted the idols to another place," said District Magistrate Shivprasad Nakate.

Also Read | Ramazan 2022: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Walks to Rabri Devi's Residence for Iftar Party.

Alwar district administration has issued the incident-wise and factual report of illegal encroachment removed in the Rajgarh Municipality area on April 17, 2022, saying that no religious discrimination has been done in removing encroachment, said a press release.

The meeting of the Municipality Board on September 6, 2021, unanimously decided to remove the obstacles according to the master plan, added the press release.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Suspecting Fidelity, 37-Year-Old Cabbie Kills Wife; Arrested.

During the removal of encroachments, action was taken on two pre-built temples. Out of which one temple, which was built recently, was completely built on top of the existing drain.

During the removal of encroachments on April 17, 2022, and April 18, 2022, no valid construction of any person was demolished. During the removal of the encroachment, no protest was expressed nor did any law and order situation arise, stated the press release.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress chief GS Dotasara said, "Removal of Alwar temple's encroachment started during the previous rule of BJP govt...saying that Congress disturbs temples &idols, is wrong; this has always been BJP's agenda...as polls come, they spread religious unrest to make political chapatis." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)