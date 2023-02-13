Una/Shimla, Feb 13 (PTI) Two men were killed in two separate road accidents in Una and Kinnaur districts on Monday.

Atul Sharma was killed as the tractor-trolley he was driving overturned in Kuriyala village of Una district, his native place, a senior police officer said. He was carrying sand in the tractor.

Also Read | Babul Supriyo, West Bengal Minister, Hospitalised After Complaining of Chest Pain.

The incident happened when he was driving up an inclined road and got underneath the tractor when it flipped over. He was rushed by people to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, said Una SP Arjit Sen Thakur.

His body went under a post mortem at Regional Hospital in Una and was later handed over to his family members, Thakur added.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency, Web3 Sectors Need Significant International Collaboration for Effective Regulation, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In another accident, a man, Manoj Kumar, was killed when the vehicle he was driving fell into a gorge near Luxuta in Nichar area of Kinnaur district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)