Prayagraj, Dec 6 (PTI) Under the Yogi Adityanath government, the Hindus and Muslims will fight with poverty together, UP BJP's chief Swatantra Dev Singh said on Monday, suggesting that under the Akhilesh Yadav regime, they will end up fighting with each other.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Urges People To Stay Alert Amid Fear of Third Wave of COVID-19.

Singh made the assertions while addressing a rally in Karchhana tehsil in the trans-Yamuna area near here.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Official Notice Regarding CBT-1 Result, CBT-2 Schedule Released Online at rrbcdg.gov.in; Know Details Here.

Under the Yadav regime, farmers were not able to even have their meals properly in the darkness amid the perineal power cut, he said, adding that under the Adityanath rule, they are able to eat a couple of ‘chapatis' more, seeing their wives' faces in the bright light ensured by 18 to 24 hours of power supply in rural areas.

Referring to the Yadav's recent comparison of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah with India's Iron Man Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Singh said, “I want to ask if this country should have been governed by Jinnah, responsible for getting Hindus massacred in Pakistan and sending their bodes in trains here after the Partition of India.”

“Should we vote for the party which honours Jinnah or the party which honours the man who ensured the unification of the country by the dissolution of various princely states?” asked the state BJP chief.

“What exactly does Akhilesh Yadav want… does he want Muslims to keep on fighting Hindus? Under the Yogi Adityanath government, Hindus and Muslims will fight poverty together,” he asserted.

Claiming a better power supply situation in the state during the Adityanath regime, Singh said, “Under the Samajwadi Party rules, farmers used to get electricity shocks after seeing power bills. They were not able to have even their meals properly in the pitch darkness due to the perineal power cut.”

“Under the Adityanath government, the same farmers are now getting 18 to 24 hours of power supply and are able to have a couple of chapatis more, seeing their wives' faces,” he said.

Referring to the poll symbols of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, Singh said an elephant or a cycle is not the carrier of the goddess Laxmi and herald the advent of affluence.

It's the lotus, which announces the advent of goddess Laxmi and affluence, he said.

Earlier, when criminals used to get out of their dens in Allahabad, Ghazipur and Mau, police used to mop up the roads to clean them and politicians used to spray perfumes over them, but under the BJP rule, the gangsters are afraid of coming out of jails, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)