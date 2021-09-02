Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], September 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday exuded confidence that under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, vaccination of over 90 per cent of the state's population will be completed by September end.

Addressing the inauguration of various development projects in Karnataka's Davanagere today, Shah said that the Karnataka government has fought its battle against COVID-19 really well and around 5,20,00,000 people have been vaccinated till date.

He further stated that out of these, 4 crore people have been given the first dose while 1,16,00,000 people have been administered the second dose, as well.

Further appreciating the Karnataka government, the Union Minister said that if the government works in coordination with people, it can do wonders.

Shah launched various development projects at Davanagere in Karnataka today at a total cost of Rs 50 crore. Shah inaugurated the Gandhi Bhawan, the Police Public School and the GM Institute of Technology's central library in Davanagere.

He also felicitated freedom fighters and expressed gratitude towards them for their invaluable contribution to the country's freedom struggle. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj S Bommai and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Shah said that the BJP decided to give Basavraj Bommai the responsibility to be the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. He said that Yediurappa did not leave any stone unturned for the development of Karnataka, especially villages and farmers, during both his stints. He said that in Karnataka, an era of development started under the rule of the BJP and Yediyurappa.

He expressed hope that under the leadership of Bommai, the BJP will once again form the government with a full majority. He said that Bommai took several small but important initiatives, like no salute from the Police or doing away with many things related to VVIP culture. He also took several steps to ensure transparency. (ANI)

