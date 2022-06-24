Pratapgarh, Jun 24 (PTI) A video of an under-construction government college building's wall collapsing by just a push has surfaced online, with Samajwadi Party MLA R K Verma, who is seen applying the force on the brick structure, questioning the quality of work.

The engineering college is being constructed in Shivsat village, about five kilometres away from the district headquarters.

Taking a dig at the Yogi Adityanath government, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, "In the BJP rule, the wonder of gross corruption is amazing (nirala), without cement, they have joined the bricks of the engineer(ing) college."

Verma said it took him just a slight push to topple a part of the wall.

A complaint was lodged with the district magistrate, following which an assistant engineer from the rural engineering department arrived and collected samples of the structure for testing, he said.

The MLA said he was en route to a mass wedding ceremony in Belkharnath Dhaam when people of Shivsat village complained to him about the material used in the construction of the college.

"There is gross corruption in the BJP rule and there is corruption in construction," he said and demanded a high-level enquiry in the case.

When contacted, Chief Development Officer of Pratapgarh Eesha Priya and District Magistrate of Pratapgarh Nitin Bansal refrained from commenting on the issue.

