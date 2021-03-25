New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday visited the COVID-19 vaccination facility at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

During his visit, Nadda also interacted with senior citizens who were at the hospital and had received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "India has proved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the leader in COVID-19 management. It is an example for the world where countries which were stronger in structure health system than us they had to face more problem but India the county of 130 crore people with the situation of the health care system, the work of medical fraternity is praiseworthy. The world's largest vaccination program is underway in India."

Nadda had received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Delhi on March 9.

The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years.

India has been witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days. Over 53,000 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, the union health ministry informed on Thursday morning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)