Patna (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): Reacting to the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday said that Centre has been keeping a close watch on people who are against the country since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed the office.

He claimed that under the leadership of PM Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, terrorism is about to end in the country.

Also Read | BGMI Ban Imminent? Gamers Fear Ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India After FIR Filed Against PUBG Creator Krafton India for Allegedly Selling Users' Data to Third Party Platform for Money.

"Since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister, a close watch has been kept on those against the country. Under the leadership of PM Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, terrorism is about to end in the country. Stringent action has been taken against traitors," Nityanand Rai told reporters in Patna.

The Union Minister also accused RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of doing politics on the Waqf Amendment Act

Also Read | Patna: IGIMS Student Dies After Suffering Injuries in Road Accident, Protests Erupt Alleging Poor Medical Facilities at College (Watch Video).

"There is no basis on which Tejashwi Yadav can do politics now. Waqf Amendment Act has been passed by the Parliament, and no one can stop it from being implemented," he said.

Meanwhile, Eknath Omble, the brother of Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble, urged the central government to hang Tahawwur Rana on Thursday.

Ashok Chakra Awardee Tukaram Omble, a sub-inspector in Mumbai police, held onto terrorist Ajmal Kasab's rifle, ensuring his arrest, but unfortunately fell to the bullets during the 26/11 terror attack.

"Many innocent people and policemen were killed. It was a painful night. Tahawwur Rana was the closest ally of David Headley, who was the mastermind of the attack - they all should have been hanged earlier... But it's a big day for the country. I have a request from the government that he (Tahawwur Rana) should be hanged as soon as possible," Eknath Omble told ANI.

"He should be given such strict punishment that those in Pakistan who facilitate such things should think twice before committing such things... However, we tolerated the delay in Kasab's punishment because it exposed the real face of Pakistan before the world," he added.

Tukaram Omble, a Mumbai Police sub-inspector, was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

On the night of November 26, 2008, Omble played a crucial role in capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive. Armed only with a baton, he confronted the gunman, allowing security forces to overpower Kasab, but he lost his life in the process.

Meanwhile, the Central Government appointed Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor to conduct trials and other matters related to National Investigation Agency case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley, who is in a US Prison following a plea deal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)