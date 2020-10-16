Srinagar, Oct 16 (PTI) Security forces on Friday busted an underground militant hideout in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The underground bunker was constructed by militants near the bank of Jhelum river inside a plant nursery at Kawani in Awantipora area and had two 8-feet high rooms and a toilet facility in it, a police official said.

He said the hideout was destroyed after recovery of arms and ammunition along with other incriminating material.

The recoveries include one pistol, 2,091 rounds of AK ammunition and three grenades, the official said adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

