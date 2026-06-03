India News | 'Underlying Sense of Despair Among Youth': KTR on 'Cockroach Janata Party'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) recalled his previous prediction regarding a potential youth-led political shift in India, stating that the current government is "not as great" as it is perceived to be.

Speaking to ANI, the BRS leader referenced a previous interaction in Mumbai where he was questioned about the possibility of a "Gen Z" movement, similar to the one witnessed in Nepal, emerging in India.

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"In Bombay, when asked if a Gen Z-like movement, similar to Nepal, could happen here, I replied, 'It might.' It's not that difficult, and the BJP government is not as great as you think it is," KTR said.

The former Telangana Minister further noted that while his remarks were initially met with scepticism and ridicule, current events are validating his stance.

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"When I said that, the people there laughed and mocked me in various ways. But look at what is happening today," he added.

He pointed to the online buzz around "Cockroach Janata Party", which originated from a remark made by the Chief Justice of India, to support his argument.

"But look at what is happening today. 'Cockroach Janata Party' was created based on a remark made by the CJI. Even if it is just online and not offline, it currently has a larger social media following than the Bharatiya Janata Party," KTR noted.

The BRS leader said the trend underscores widespread discontent among young voters. "So, what I am trying to say is that there is an underlying sense of despair among the youth, there is no doubt about it. There is frustration and anger towards governments. Whoever manages to channelise it will succeed," he added.

KTR, however, stopped short of predicting which party would benefit from this sentiment. "Whether that will be the Cockroach Janata Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, or the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, only the future will tell," he said.

His remark came on the 'Cockroach Janata Party' movement, which began as a satirical online protest after a controversy involving remarks linked to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a court hearing. In reprimanding an individual over a legal plea, the court reportedly made a generalised reference to underemployed young social media activists as "cockroaches" and "parasites."

While the CJI later clarified that the remarks were misquoted and aimed strictly at individuals using fake law degrees, the damage was done. Gen Z and millennial netizens weaponised the "cockroach" label as a badge of honour, creating a satirical "political party" that quickly outpaced mainstream political organisations in digital engagement.

Within a few weeks, the movement gathered millions of followers, highlighting structural issues within the education and employment sectors before facing a sudden government crackdown.

CJP's ideology can be understood as protest satire. It uses the image of the "cockroach" not as weakness, but as survival. Its message is that the ignored, mocked and unemployed youth are still present, still resilient and still capable of speaking back.

Its informal manifesto appears to revolve around unemployment, institutional accountability, democratic expression and the right of young citizens to question authority without being dismissed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)