Unnao, May 30 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner gave a slip to security personnel while working in a farm of the Unnao district jail, officials said on Sunday.

Jail Superintendent Brijendra Singh said that Sonu Tiwari, a resident of Unnao district, was sent to the farm situated outside the jail along with 21 other inmates and he fled from there.

Singh said that Sonu was lodged in the jail on April 1 in a cheating case.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Dinesh Chandra Sharma said that a case was registered in this regard on Sunday night and efforts are on to nab him.

