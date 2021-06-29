Agra, Jun 29 (PTI) A 25-year-old undertrial prisoner at the Agra district jail allegedly hanged himself at the jail premises, officials said on Tuesday.

At around 7 pm on Monday, Yogesh Kumar hanged himself with a stole (dupatta) from the locked gate of the stairs in the jail premises, Superintendent at district jail P D Salonia told PTI.

Kumar was one of the accused in a case of gang-rape that took place in March. He was charged under IPC sections 376 and 394, and had been in prison since April 2, the official added.

The body of Kumar, a resident of Itmad-ud-daulah locality, was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, Salonia said, adding that a judicial probe is underway.

