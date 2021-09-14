Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 14 (ANI): Hundreds of unemployed youth who were marching to gherao the Rajasthan assembly to submit their 10-point charter of demands were stopped by the police on Monday.

The students protested by shouting slogans against the government. Student leader Ravindra Singh Bhati told reporters, "More than 15 lakh unemployed youth are registered in Rajasthan out of which 12.24 lakh are postgraduates. But out of these, only 1.60 lakh are getting unemployment allowance."

Also Read | Realme C25Y Affordable Smartphone To Be Launched in India on September 16, 2021.

"In Rajasthan also 75% reservation should be given to the youth of Rajasthan in jobs on the lines of Haryana. So that the youth of Rajasthan can get employment in time as people from other states are coming to Rajasthan and taking jobs due to which the youth here are not getting jobs," said Bhati.

The student leader said, "The administration has been given seven days time and if the demands of the students are not met by the government in seven days, then there will be a fierce agitation." (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Meat Shop Owner Robbed of Rs 4 Lakh on Gunpoint in Ghaziabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)