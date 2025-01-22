Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the Pushpak Express accident "unfortunate" and said that he has spoken with the collector and officials over the same.

"The Jalgaon incident is very unfortunate. I have collected details on it. I have spoken with the collector and officers. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. A rescue operation is underway at the spot. The government is providing all help to everyone," said the deputy CM.

Notably, the death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has risen to 11, with six others injured after the Karnataka Express hit passengers of the Pushpak Express on Wednesday, a senior official confirmed.

According to initial reports, the passengers had stepped out of their coaches due to a suspected fire on the Pushpak Express. While they were on the tracks, the Karnataka Express arrived on the adjacent track and hit them.

"As per the information, 11 people have died in the accident. Police and other officials are at the spot. Eight ambulances and several railway rescue vans have been sent to the site. The District Collector and DRM are in contact, and all possible help is being provided," Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam told ANI.

Ambulances, railway rescue vans, and fire tenders reached the site in Pachora, Jalgaon district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Jalgaon train accident on Wednesday. The state government will also bear all the medical expenses of the injured, the CM said.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the unfortunate accident in Jalgaon district, and the state government will also bear the entire expenses of the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," the CM posted a self-made video on his X account.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Information & Publicity Department of Railway Board, Dilip Kumar said that few people pulled the alarm chain and then tried to cross the rail track in a wrong manner or were standing on the tracks.

"A few passengers pulled the alarm chain on Pushpak Express and deboarded the train. Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express was coming from the other side. We have received information of grievous injuries to a few passengers after getting hit by it. Several people had boarded the train from Bhusawal and one of them pulled the alarm chain. After that, they deboarded the train and either tried to cross the train in a wrong manner or were standing on the tracks. Due to this, they were hit by the train," Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

