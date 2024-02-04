Palghar, Feb 4 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man with injury marks has been found in Maharashtra's Palghar district, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder, an official said on Sunday.

A passerby on Saturday afternoon spotted the body beneath the Vaitarna bridge on Mokhada-Kasara road and alerted the police, an official from Mokhada police station said.

The police went to the spot and sent the body of the man, believed to be in the age group of 30 to 35 years, to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the official said.

A probe was on into the case.

