New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) In an early morning burglary incident, some unidentified persons barged into a house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Tuesday and escaped with cash and jewellery, police said.

They said the burglar threatened a 25-year-old woman in the house but did not harm her physically.

Her father Ramesh Goel, who deals in import and export of stainless steel, said the burglars fled with cash and jewellery worth around Rs 40 to 50 lakh.

Police said around five persons had entered the house around 3.30 am. The woman's father and brother were in different rooms when the incident happened. Her extended family lives on the first floor of the house, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and investigation is underway, police said, adding they are examining the CCTV footage of the area to get any clue about the accused.

"The accused entered the house early morning. They went to the room of my daughter where the valuables were placed. My daughter was sleeping at that time. They threatened her not to raise alarm for help. The took all the valuables worth around Rs 40 to 50 lakh. Luckily, they did not harm my daughter," he said.

