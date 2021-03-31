Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked unidentified persons for allegedly launching a "malware attack" on the information technology system of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) which had impacted its database servers, police said.

The "ransomware attack" was detected on March 21 after the MIDC's applications went down at 02300 hrs, as per the complaint.

"The ransomware 'SYNack' impacted the applications and database servers hosted on Cloud DC and DR (ESDS) and local servers hosted at MIDC HQ in Mumbai by encrypting the data stored in these servers," the MIDC said on Tuesday.

'Ransomware' is a type of malware that threatens to publish the victim's data or perpetually block access to it unless a ransom is paid.

The case was registered under various sections of the Information Technology Act at the cyber police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)