New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan met his Israeli counterpart, Avi Dichter, in New Delhi on Tuesday, with multiple agreements signed between the two countries in the presence of the ministers.

According to the Union Minister, both sides discussed how they can work together "more effectively" to face the upcoming challenges with food security.

"We discussed how we can work together more effectively so that in the coming times, we can collectively face the challenge of food security that lies ahead of us and the entire world," Chouhan told reporters here.

Talking about the importance of reducing the dangers of climate change, he mentioned that many innovations happen in Israel which can be shared with India too.

"How can we, by reducing the dangers of climate change, develop seeds that can increase production even in rising temperatures while mitigating the risks of climate change...many innovations happen in Israel, and they can happen in India too; we can exchange them. Very important discussions took place on several such topics. Today, we also signed an MoU. The discussion was very useful because an MoU is not just about words but about emotions," Chouhan said.

Chouhan further talked about land use, and the efforts to make farming a profitable endeavour for most farmers.

"Land holding is quite low but even in low land holding how do we turn farming by farmers profit-yielding - we are making continuous efforts towards it. But there is one more concern in India," the union minister said.

Urging for sustainable growth in agriculture, he said that it is important to consider the future generations which will use the land.

"This land is not just for us, it is also for the next generations. Due to excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, the soil health is deteriorating. We will have to ensure that the land remains a guarantee for food for the generations to come," he added.

Minister Chouhan also visited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa in the national capital with his Israeli counterpart.

Posting about the visit on X, he wrote, Today, I visited the agricultural campus of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa, Delhi, with Israel's Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter. Along with this, in line with our resolve to serve nature, I also participated in a tree plantation activity with him," his post read.

Chouhan added, "Seeing the techniques of protected farming developed through the joint efforts of India and Israel filled my heart with joy. During this time, delegations from both countries also visited a greenhouse that was established in 1998 with Indo-Israel expertise." (ANI)

