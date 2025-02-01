Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Saturday expressed high hopes for the Union Budget 2025, calling it a "historic" budget that will pave the way for a developed India by 2047.

Speaking to ANI, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Sao says, "This budget is definitely going to be historic, it will be the budget for building the India of 2047, for building a developed India. This will be a budget that will bring changes in the lives of common people."

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: Government To Launch INR 2-Crore Term Loan for 5 Lakh First-Time Women, SC, ST Entrepreneurs, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday voiced scepticism over the upcoming budget, questioning how it will benefit the common man and the middle class.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "The budget will be presented; what will the common man and the middle class get from it? Modi ji has prayed to Goddess Lakshmi that she shower blessings upon the poor. However, for 10 years, Lakshmi hasn't favored the poor in this country. Instead, Lakshmi has been favoring a few wealthy individuals, such as Gautam Adani and others. It's Modi ji's grace, not Lakshmi ji's. Giving free food to the poor isn't a sign of a good economy. The way the rupee has fallen isn't a sign of a healthy economy either."

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana To Boost Productivity, Says 1.7 Crore Farmers Will Be Benefitted (Watch Video).

Earlier today, Businessman and husband of Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed scepticism about the Union Budget 2025, stating that he has "very little expectations" from the government.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "We have very little expectations from the government. I would like Nirmala Sitharaman to be among the people, listen to people. And the biggest issue has been inflation for a long time and people are in so much trouble, there is unemployment. Kumbh is going on but the fares of trains, flights have also increased."

"The Union Budget should be in the interest of the people. I think it is not about BJP or Congress or any other party, everyone should be united and the budget should be in the interest of the country and the people," Vadra said.

Chartered Accountant AK Sabat on Saturday expressed optimism about the Union Budget 2025 saying that this year's budget will be extraordinary and will be better than the 1991 and 1997 budgets, which were considered dream budgets.

Speaking to ANI, Sabat said, "Today Madam Sitharaman will present the budget, which is a dream for many as there is a strong hope that it (Budget 2025) will be better than the 1991 and 1997 budgets, which were considered dream budgets. But in Modi 3.0, our dream is that today's budget will be extraordinary."

"Yesterday, Modi ji mentioned that he has prayed to Maa Mahalakshmi for the poor and middle class to get great benefits. When he mentioned this prayer, our hopes increased. We expect the government to take good care of the aspirations and expectations of the people," the charted accountant added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)