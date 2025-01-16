New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved the establishment of the third launch pad (TLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, a release said.

The Third Launch Pad project envisages the establishment of the launch infrastructure at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, for the Next Generation Launch Vehicles of ISRO and also to support the second launch pad at Sriharikota as a standby launch pad. This will also enhance the launch capacity for future Indian human spaceflight missions.

TLP Project, which is of national importance, is designed to have a configuration that is as universal and adaptable as possible that can support not only NGLV but also the LVM 3 vehicles with a semi-cryogenic stage as well as scaled-up configurations of NGLV.

As per the release, it will be realised with maximum industry participation, fully utilising ISRO's experience in establishing the earlier launch pads and maximally sharing the existing launch complex facilities.

TLP is targeted to be established within a duration of 48 months or 4 years. The total fund requirement is Rs 3984.86 crore and includes the establishment of the launch pad and the associated facilities.

The project will boost the Indian space ecosystem by enabling higher launch frequencies and the national capacity to undertake human spaceflight & space exploration missions, a release said.

As of today, Indian Space Transportation Systems are completely reliant on two launch pads: the First Launch Pad (FLP) and the Second Launch Pad (SLP).

FLP was realised 30 years ago for PSLV and continues to provide launch support for PSLV and SSLV. SLP was established primarily for GSLV and LVM3 and also functions as a standby for PSLV. SLP has been operational for almost 20 years and has enhanced the launch capacity towards enabling some commercial missions of PSLV and LVM3 along with the national missions, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

SLP is also getting ready to launch the human-rated LVM3 for the Gaganyaan missions.

The expanded vision of the Indian Space Programme during the Amrit Kaal, including the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035 and an Indian-crewed lunar landing by 2040, requires a new generation of heavier launch vehicles with new propulsion systems, which cannot be met by the existing launch pads.

The expeditious establishment of a third launch pad to cater to a heavier class of next-generation launch vehicles and as a standby for SLP is highly essential so as to meet the evolving space transportation requirements for another 25-30 years, a release said. (ANI)

