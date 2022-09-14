New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the inclusion of tribes of five states in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Among the states whose tribes have been included in the list are Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Hattee community of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district was granted the status of ST in the latest decision by the Cabinet. The decision is important as Himachal goes to Assembly polls later this year. I&B minister Anurag Thakur gave details of the decisions taken by the Cabinet at a press briefing.

The Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the inclusion of 'Gonds' along with its five sub-castes in the Bhadohi (earlier Sant Ravidas Nagar) District of the State of Uttar Pradesh in the Scheduled Tribes list of Uttar Pradesh.

It also approved the proposal of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the inclusion of 'Narikoravan along with the Kurivikkaran' community in respect of the State of Tamil Nadu through the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for the inclusion of the 'Betta-Kuruba' community as a synonym of 'Kadu Kuruba' in respect of the State of Karnataka through the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950.

As many as 12 caste communities of Chhattisgarh were included in the Scheduled Tribes.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had written a letter to the Prime Minister on February 11, 2021, urging him to include various castes of the state in Scheduled Tribes.

The Chief Minister shared the letter on Twitter that he had written to PM Modi and expressed his gratitude for the move.

"Had requested to include various castes of Chhattisgarh in the Scheduled Tribes by writing a letter to the Prime Minister. Today the Union Cabinet has given the approval to include 12 caste communities of Chhattisgarh in the Scheduled Tribes. Congratulations to the public and thank you PMO," Baghel tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

