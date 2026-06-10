India News | Union Cabinet Passes Resolution Lauding PM Modi for Becoming the Longest-serving Elected PM

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected PM for consecutive terms, as he completed 4,399 days in the office.

Members of the cabinet also gave a standing ovation to PM Modi.

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Today, PM Modi surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.

PM Modi termed public service as the biggest test of good governance.

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Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust. He posted, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust."

"Sadanuraktprakritih prajapalantatparh. Vineetatma hi Nripatirbhuyasi Shriyamashnute (Who is always devoted to the care of the people. A king who is humble attains greater prosperity)," the post read.

NDA leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields have poured in congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind hailed PM Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure as the "watershed period for India since Independence," lauding the current government for countering the "inferiority" instilled by the colonial rule.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Madaviya and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers for PM Modi on the occasion.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that his achievement in becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister is the result of the love, trust, and immense public support of crores of Indians. He said that PM Modi's journey of 4,399 days represents a "golden chapter" in the construction of an empowered, prosperous, developed, and self-reliant India.

Congratulatory remarks have come in from across the globe. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim led the international accolades, praising the Indian leader's immense contribution to the nation's global ascent.

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also lauded the Prime Minister's enduring political journey. Ambassador Gor posted, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement is a powerful testament to his decades of dedicated public service and leadership! Wishing him all the best!" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)