New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting today at 4.30 pm at Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Centre Likely To Restart Printing PM Modi's Photo On COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates In 5 States Soon.

Notably, this is the second Union cabinet meeting taking place in a week today. Several top ministers are expected to present in the meeting.

Although the agenda for the meeting has not been declared. (ANI)

Also Read | Sedition Case: Delhi Court Directs To Begin Trial Against Sharjeel Imam In Anti-CAA Speeches Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)