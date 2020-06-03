India News | Union Cabinet's Decisions Will Have Positive Impact on Rural India: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the decisions of the Union Cabinet will have a very positive impact on rural India.

In a series of tweets, he said that the long-pending agrarian reforms will enable the sector's transformation and the Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance will pave the way for the creation of One India, One Agriculture Market.

"Today's Cabinet decisions will have a very positive impact on rural India, especially our industrious farmers. Long-pending agrarian reforms will enable the transformation of the sector. Long-pending agrarian reforms will enable the transformation of the sector," he said.

"Amendment to the Essential Commodities Act will ensure better income for farmers. Furthermore, it would mean lesser regulatory influence, greater investment in food processing, cold storages and having modern supply chains," he added.

The Prime Minister said that Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 will ensure barrier-free inter-state, intra-state trade and commerce even outside Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) notified markets.

"Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 will nurture an eco-system where farmers, as well as traders, will have more flexibility. It would ensure barrier-free inter-state, intra-state trade and commerce even outside APMC notified markets," he said.

"Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 will pave the way for the creation of One India, One Agriculture Market. There are provisions which increase usage of technology and enable effective dispute resolution mechanisms," the Prime Minister said.

Modi underlined that the ordinance will ensure farmers get greater freedom to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers and exporters while also protecting farmers' interests," he said.

In a significant decision for the farm sector, the Union Cabinet today approved an amendment to the Essential Commodities Act to liberalise regulatory environment for farmers.

Briefing the media about the decisions of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that it was a landmark decision which will benefit farmers.

"We have made farmer-friendly amendments to the Essential Commodities Act. The regulatory environment has been liberalised for farmers through this decision. This is a landmark decision which will benefit farmers and transform the agriculture sector," he said. (ANI)

