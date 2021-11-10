New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Union Council of Ministers will hold a meeting on Wednesday evening, said sources.

As per sources, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are the special invitees at the meeting.

Also Read | How To Enable Two-Step Authentication on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the Winter Session of Parliament is likely to commence from November 29 and continue till December 23, according to sources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)