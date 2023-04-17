Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers at Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple on Sunday.

On the occasion, a laser show was also organised at the temple.

After offering prayers Union Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and said, "Feeling blessed after offering prayers at the historic Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Jai Somnath!".

Union Minister Rajnath Singh is on a visit to Somnath and he will be attending the 'Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam' on Monday.

"Today, 16th April, I shall be reaching Somnath in Gujarat. Looking forward to attending the 'Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam', which will start tomorrow morning. The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will showcase the centuries-old cultural linkages between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu," he tweeted.

On the occasion, Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam mentioned that people will witness centuries-old Saurashtra and Tamil Sangamam at the holy land of lord Shiva on Monday.

"A day before STSangamam, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers prayer at Somnath Temple. We all will witness centuries-old Saurashtra and Tamil Sangamam tomorrow at the holy land of the lord shiva. Celebrating History, Celebrating Culture! Vanakkam Somnath," the official media handle of STSangamam tweeted earlier. (ANI)

