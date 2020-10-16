New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday thanked the National Testing Agency (NTA) for giving a new cohort of doctors this year. The exams were conducted during "testing" times.

"I thank NTA for giving a new cohort of doctors this year. Exams were conducted during 'testing' times and the spirit of Cooperative Federalism was clearly visible. I thank all the Chief Ministers for the same," Pokhriyal tweeted.

"As new doctors give the momentum to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modiji's vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, I urge them to serve in rural areas and needy population in future. #NEETResult2020 #NEETUG," he added.

Pokhriyal further said that the students who couldn't make it should not feel disheartened.

"Opportunities in other sectors are waiting for you. An exam cannot define you. The country needs your intellect and acumen in those sectors," he added. (ANI)

