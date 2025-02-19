Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya attended the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

After taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam, BJP MP Surya interacted with the media and said he was blessed to take the 'Sangam' snan alongside hundreds of BJYM workers. He added that people from all the parts of the world have come here and praised the Yogi Adityanath government for organising the event.

"Today I had the blessed opportunity to take Sangam 'snan' along with hundreds of our BJYM workers...the world hasn't witnessed an event of this grandeur and scale before...the beauty about this entire event is the message of oneness and unity..", Surya said.

"People from across the country have come here, people from foreign countries have also come here...UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his administration have organised this event in an incredible fashion...", Surya added.

As per the official data of February 18, 550 million devotees took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Until 8 PM on Tuesday, 12.6 million people participated in the grand religious fair and is marked as a very significant achievement for the 45-day divine fail. The Mahakumbh 2025 will conclude on February 26 and the number is expected to rise even more.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday stated that it is the potential of the country that the people are getting the experience to visit Uttar Pradesh.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, for the first time the faith of the country got respect. The wait of 500 years is over and now we can go to Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram. In 2016-17, when there was no BJP government in the state, the number of devotees coming to Ayodhya was only 2 lakh 35 thousand, and in 2024, this number is more than 14 to 15 crore devotees. This is the result of the contribution of the devotees", he said. (ANI)

