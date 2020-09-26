Puducherry, Sep 26 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had assured that an amount of Rs 700 crore would be allocated to the union territory to manage the ongoing COVID- 19 situation.

The assurance was given during a meeting in Delhi on Friday, the chief minister said at a virtual meeting on his return from the capital.

"We made out a strong case for the allocation of Rs 700 crore to Puducherry for managing the ongoing pandemic situation here," said Narayanasamy, who met Vardhan along with territorial Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Puducherry MP V Vaithilingam.

"The Health Minister had conceded our plea and also assured to make the allocation soon," the chief minister said, adding the money was needed to ramp up infrastructure in hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

"We also need to strengthen manpower by posting doctors and nursing staff in the hospital," he said.

He said the Centre had earmarked only Rs 3 crore for Puducherry in April.

"But we need more funds to meet the present commitments," Narayanasamy added.

He further said he met representatives of government employees outfits on his return from Delhi and requested that government employees contribute one day salary to the COVID fund which they had agreed.

Narayanasamy also appealed to legislators, Ministers and MPs to contribute their one month salary to the Covid Fund.

"I would contribute my one month pension available to me for having been Member of Parliament to the fund," he added.

Narayanasamy said the agitation planned by the Secular Democratic Alliance here on September 28 to protest against the three agri Bills passed in Parliament would take place as scheduled, adding it would be a peaceful stir.PTI CORR SS

