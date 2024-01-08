New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday inaugurated several new health facilities in central government hospitals of Delhi.

The new health facilities included Accident & Emergency Block, Lady Hardinge Kriplani Hospital, New Hostel Block, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Research (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital, Sports Injury Centre, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital and Academic block & New Hostel Block, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing.

Speaking at the event he said, "Wellness approach is the need of the hour. As current and future doctors, we must orient our approach of wellness towards deferring ailments and diseases and the integrative approach is going to play an important role in propagating the wellness to keep ailments away."

Showcasing the dedication in government's promise towards ensuring health for all, the Union Health Minister further stated, "health sector dynamics are changing rapidly in the country and under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi."

"our goal is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities." Dr Mandaviya commemorated the initiatives undertaken and applauded the reach of healthcare services to the remote areas of the nation. He stated "The government is constantly working to foster equality in healthcare services, striving to make them affordable and accessible through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat," said Mandaviya.

Dr Mandaviya emphasized Government of India has taken several steps to boost the health infrastructure in the country. In addition to reducing cost of treatment for the poor, efforts are also being made to rapidly increase the number of doctors. The number of medical colleges have more than doubled in the last 9 years. Similarly, the number of MBBS, PG and Nursing seats have increased at an unprecedented rate in a span of less than 10 years.

Highlighting the government's commitment and resolve to raise awareness and ensure delivery of healthcare services to the last mile, Dr. Mandaviya said, "differing from other nations, India has a four-tier healthcare system that functions from grassroots to primary to secondary to tertiary wherein institutes such as Ayushman Arogya Mandir have been established across rural and urban areas. They host a breadth of healthcare services themselves and also serve to connect the underserved with secondary and tertiary level consultations at their respective locations saving patient's time and money and providing services and care with ease at affordable rates."

Underscoring India's contribution and promotion of health services to the world, Dr. Mandaviya stated "India's medical and healthcare services extend beyond our borders, embracing the entire world. This commitment is grounded in our philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." Dr. Mandaviya further added "As a nation, we strive to prioritize research and development and initiatives such as Heal in India, Heal by India." (ANI)

