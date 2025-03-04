New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired the ninth meeting of Mission Steering Group (MSG) of National Health Mission (NHM) on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Union Ministers of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, Suman K. Bery, Vice chairman, NITI Aayog, VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog were also present.

Also Read | Odisha School Holiday on March 5 Cancelled After Panchayati Raj Diwas Observance Moved to April 24, BJD Accuses BJP Government of Disrespecting Biju Patnaik.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Mission Steering Group is the highest policy-making and steering institution under the NHM, providing broad policy direction and governance for the health sector. Secretaries of Ministries of Government of India including MoHFW, AYUSH, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Punchayati Raj, Development of North Eastern Region along with officials from Women and Child Development, Social Justice & Empowerment, Education, Housing and Urban Affairs, Department of Expenditure, NHSRC and Secretaries from various central ministries, Health Secretaries from high-focus states including Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura and senior officials from NITI Aayog and MoHFW also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Nadda commended NHM for its achievements and thanked the MSG for its role in ensuring the outputs of different initiatives and schemes. He stressed the need "to ensure the translation of agendas and objectives of different health schemes," for which he underlined the importance of the roles of officers like the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) at the ground level. Citing the administrative hindrances, he stressed on "enhancing and strengthening the capacities of Chief Medical Officers" and suggested the "need for training and capacity- building exercises so that their capacities can be utilized in the best way possible that will pave way for achieving required results of healthcare schemes at the grassroot level".

Also Read | What Is Acute Respiratory Insufficiency? Pope Francis Suffers 2 Episodes of Respiratory Failure Caused by Bronchospasm, Know All About It.

Nadda also commended the role of ASHA workers, "grassroot foot soldiers", in the healthcare system and stressed the need for their further empowerment and welfare through revised incentives for routine activities and providing enhanced honorariums.

While commending the developments made in strengthening the health infrastructure through new technological advances and additions, he also stressed the need to ensure the quality of the latest additions like the BHISHM cubes (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri).

The MSG was apprised about the achievements made under NHM during the past few years while marking the future targets for different missions. For the first time, the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) was also included in the MSG. Presentations on achievements and future targets of NHM and PM-ABHIM were also made that covered the developments made under the Mission, its components and agenda for the future.

The attendees commended the progress achieved under the National Health Mission (NHM) through targeted programs and the support extended to states over the years. They proposed several key suggestions, including emphasizing on the need to increase internet connectivity in the Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs that is necessary to ensure tele-consultations. To address the issue of obesity in the country, AYUSH interventions along with screening and management through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were emphasized upon.

The meeting also covered crucial discussions on policy frameworks, operational strategies, and financial norms aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery and achieving the NHM's objectives. The focus remained on ensuring universal access to equitable, affordable, and quality healthcare, reducing child and maternal mortality, stabilizing population growth, and maintaining gender and demographic balance.

Nadda observed that the decisions made during the MSG meeting will enhance the delivery of healthcare services and bring about results at the grassroots level. He added that the feedback and suggestions from the meeting will be taken into consideration to build the roadmap for future interventions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)