New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda on Saturday flagged off a rath and 10 vans to spread awareness about Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Delhi-NCR and promote access to effective and affordable medicines.

The vehicles were flagged off as part of the Jan Aushadhi Week being celebrated from March 1 to 7.

"This initiative aims to provide accessible, quality healthcare through affordable generic medicines. The vehicles will tour Delhi-NCR to spread awareness about Jan Aushadhi Kendras and promote access to effective, affordable medicines," Nadda posted on X.

This Jan Aushadhi week was celebrated under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a flagship part of the scheme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The scheme aims to provide accessible, quality healthcare to Indian citizens by making affordable generic medicines available.

Nadda, along with Minister of State (MoS) Health Anupriya Patel, flagged off the chariot and ten other vehicles of the PMBJP scheme.

"We have an ambitious target that under the leadership of PM and by 2027, we will reach 25,000 Jan Aushadhi centres. We started with 80 centres, and today, there are 15,000 centres. We will increase it to 20,000 by the end of this year," Nadda said.

MoS Anupriya Patel said that multiple events will be organized during the period to create awareness among the people regarding Jan Aushadhi. She also stated that under the program, the cost of medicines will also be reduced by providing alternatives.

"We are celebrating 'Jan Aushadhi - Jan Chetna' week from March 1 to March 7. We are organising multiple events during this period to create awareness among the people towards Jan Aushadhi... We are cutting the cost of medicines by providing alternatives in the form of Jan Aushadi so that the expenditure of the people on medicines can be reduced, and we have been successful in it..." Patel said, speaking to ANI.

Further, she stated that sanitary pads were provided to women at Rs 1 at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

"We provided sanitary pads to women at Rs 1 at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Women are now more aware of menstrual hygiene. We hope more and more women make use of this facility," she further stated. (ANI)

