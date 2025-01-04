New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): In view of reports about rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks, a Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting was held under the Chairmanship of DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Saturday, Govt of India said in a press release.

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Disaster Management (DM) Cell, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division, and hospitals, including AIIMS, Delhi participated in the meeting.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Benefits To Stop for 'Ineligible' Women, Maharashtra Government To Scrutinise List of Beneficiaries To Ensure Cash Payments Only To Eligible People.

After detailed discussions and based on the currently available information, several points were agreed upon.

The situation in China is not unusual in view of the ongoing flu season. The reports also suggest that the cause of the present surge is Influenza virus, RSV and HMPV - the usual pathogens that are expected during the season.

Also Read | Dumka Road Accident: 4 Returning From Picnic at Masanjore Dam Die in Head-On Collision Between Autorickshaw and Truck in Jharkhand.

The government is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels and WHO has also been requested to share timely updates regarding the situation in China.

These viruses are already in circulation globally including India.

A robust surveillance system for Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) for Influenza is already in place in India through both ICMR and IDSP networks and the data from both indicates no unusual surge in ILI & SARI cases.

Physicians from hospitals also confirmed that there is no surge in respiratory illness cases in the last few weeks other than the expected seasonal variation.

ICMR network also tests for other respiratory viruses such as Adenovirus, RSV, HMPV etc. and these pathogens also do not show an unusual increase in the tested samples. As a precautionary measure, the number of laboratories testing for HMPV will be enhanced by ICMR, and ICMR will be monitoring trends of HMPV for the entire year.

Data from the recently conducted preparedness drill across the Country indicated that the Country is well prepared to deal with any increase in respiratory illnesses.

The health systems and surveillance networks remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)