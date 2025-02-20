New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): In view of the escalating burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has launched an Intensified Special NCD Screening Campaign today. Running from February 20 to March 31, 2025, this ambitious initiative aims to achieve 100 percent screening of all individuals aged 30 years and above for prevalent NCDs, including Diabetes, Hypertension, and three common cancers--Oral, Breast, and Cervical.

The campaign will be executed across Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and various healthcare facilities nationwide, under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

Key Highlights of the Campaign are Door-to-Door Outreach: Trained ASHAs, ANMs, and frontline workers will conduct community visits to ensure maximum screening coverage, reaching individuals in their homes.

Essential Supplies: States and Union Territories (UTs) will guarantee the availability of essential medical supplies, including BP monitors, glucometers, and necessary medications at all healthcare centers. Real-Time Monitoring: Data on screening, treatment, and follow-ups will be uploaded daily on the NP-NCD Portal, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Under Multi-Level Coordination, nodal officers will be appointed at facility, block, district, and state levels to facilitate seamless execution of the campaign.

States and UTs will provide updates to the Ministry by 6 PM daily, allowing for continuous monitoring and technical support.

The Intensified Screening Campaign aims to achieve 100 percent Screening Coverage. The campaign aims to ensure early detection and timely intervention for NCDs. By establishing structured treatment and follow-up protocols, the campaign seeks to reduce complications associated with NCDs.

The initiative is expected to lower healthcare costs and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals across the nation.

The Government of India is steadfast in its commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare and ensuring universal access to quality health services under the Ayushman Bharat initiative. This special drive marks a significant step toward a healthier and NCD-free India, empowering citizens to take charge of their health and well-being. (ANI)

