New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Under the National Health Mission, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to the States/UTs to strengthen the public healthcare system including recruitment of health care professionals in rural areas and to bridge the infrastructure gaps in rural healthcare facilities based on the proposals received in the form of Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) under National Health Mission, according to a release.

Government of India provides financial approval for the proposal in the form of Record of Proceedings (RoPs) as per norms & available resources, the release stated.

The Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) are essential benchmarks that ensure the delivery of minimum essential services through public healthcare facilities, including District Hospitals, Sub-District Hospitals, Community Health Centers, Primary Health Centers, and Sub Health Centre.

Developed in 2007 and revised in 2012 and 2022, these standards align with recent public health initiatives and are fundamental to our healthcare system. The IPHS guidelines help states plan and meet crucial standards, leading to better health outcomes and increased public trust in the healthcare system, the release stated.

The Union Health Ministry has developed an open-source toolkit and a web-based dashboard launched under IPHS on 28th June 2024 to facilitate self-assessment by all levels of facilities including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. The IPHS Dashboard is designed to monitor public health facilities' compliance with the IPHS 2022 standards and offers real-time updates, enabling oversight and data-driven decision-making to identify gaps and facilitate timely interventions.

As on 22nd January, 2025 - 93% of healthcare facilities have been assessed for IPHS. Among total assessed facilities, 55% facilities have scored more than 50%.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, the release added. (ANI)

