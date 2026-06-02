India News | Union Health Ministry, West Bengal Government Likely to Sign MoU on June 8 for Implementation of Central Health Schemes

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the West Bengal government are likely to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 8 for implementing all centre-sponsored health schemes in the state, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the proposed agreement is expected to pave the way for the rollout of multiple Central government health initiatives in West Bengal, including the flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

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Sources further indicated that the move comes amid discussions between the Centre and the state government on strengthening healthcare delivery and expanding the reach of public health programmes in West Bengal.

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare is also expected to visit West Bengal on June 6 in connection with discussions related to the implementation of health schemes in the state.

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If the MoU is finalised on June 8, the agreement could mark a significant step towards aligning West Bengal with key national healthcare programmes and enhancing access to Central health benefits for beneficiaries across the state.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday virtually inaugurated a new 100-bed ward at the state-run SSKM Hospital and announced a series of healthcare initiatives, including the expansion of vaccination drives, implementation of the National Health Mission, and the rollout of Ayushman Bharat coverage for over 1.36 crore families in the state.

Addressing the event, he said that the state government would implement the National Health Mission and significantly expand healthcare coverage through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"We are going to implement the National Health Mission. We are bringing 1 crore 36 lakh families under Ayushman Bharat. We will recruit more doctors, nurses, technical and non-technical staff," he said.

Highlighting efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, Adhikari said the newly inaugurated 100-bed ward at SSKM Hospital would help address patient load and referral-related issues in the healthcare system.

"In SSKM Hospital, a 100-bedded ward has been opened. To address referral problems in hospitals, we have formed a dedicated team," he said.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the government was working on identifying land for the establishment of an AIIMS-like institution in North Bengal. (ANI)

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