New Delhi [India] February 21 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday held an interactive session with students from the rural and tribal communities of Santokba Dholakia Vidya Mandir, Dang district, Gujarat, at Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi. This special event served as a unique opportunity for the students to gain inspiration and share their experiences, according to the official statement.

Amit Shah shared his thoughts on education, youth empowerment, and the role of students in national development. The objective of this interaction was to inspire students and address their academic and career-related queries. While answering their questions, the Home Minister emphasised the importance of hard work, dedication, and determination.

Amit Shah said, "Students are the foundation of the country's progress and their hard work and dedication will take India to new heights. Encouraging students to pursue careers as doctors, engineers, and civil servants."

He added, "If you make the country's development your goal, your personal growth will naturally follow. Therefore, your primary objective should be to contribute to the nation's progress."

Amit Shah further stated that the Modi government is ensuring quality education for tribal students by establishing Eklavya Model Residential Schools in every block with more than 50 per cent Scheduled Tribe (ST) population and at least 20,000 tribal individuals. Recognising that language has been a barrier for tribal students in medical, engineering, and technical education, the Modi government has introduced the option to take exams in their mother tongue, as per the statement.

These decisions have given new hope to tribal students. While there was only one central tribal university in the country for six decades after independence, in the past decade, our government has established two new tribal universities.

The students shared their thoughts on education and careers with the home minister, Amit Shah, who provided them with guidance on how they can contribute to the country's progress.

At the end of the program, the Home Minister encouraged the students to pursue their goals with hard work and honesty. He emphasised, "The role of students in nation-building is extremely important, and their success will help India become a global leader."

On this occasion, Gujarat Bhavan's Resident Commissioner, Vikrant Pandey, and the founder and secretary of Santokba Dholakia Vidya Mandir (Dang), P.P. Swami, were also present.

This initiative is part of the Union Home Minister's commitment to directly engage with young minds and encourage them. The event not only served as a source of inspiration for participating rural and tribal students but also provided them with a unique opportunity to have an open conversation with the country's home minister. (ANI)

