India News | Union Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Yamuna Rejuvenation Efforts, Calls for Time-bound Implementation of Restoration Plan

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing efforts aimed at the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, reaffirming the government's commitment to restoring one of the national capital's most significant water bodies.

During the meeting, the Home Minister assessed the status of various initiatives being undertaken to improve the river's health and directed officials to accelerate restoration measures through a structured and time-bound approach. He emphasised the need for regular monitoring and instructed that progress be reviewed through a fixed periodic mechanism to ensure accountability and measurable outcomes.

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The meeting resolved that the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, along with all concerned ministries and departments, would work in close coordination under an integrated action plan for the rejuvenation of the river.

Among the key decisions taken during the meeting was the proposal for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Dairy Development Board. The collaboration aims to convert dairy waste into biogas and organic manure, thereby reducing pollution entering the river system while promoting sustainable waste management practices.

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The meeting also focused on expediting desilting operations in the Yamuna. Officials discussed mechanisms for the commercial utilisation of dredged silt, which is expected to improve the efficiency of the desilting process while creating economic value.

In addition, strict monitoring of sewage treatment and industrial discharge was identified as a priority area. Authorities were directed to strengthen surveillance and enforcement measures to prevent untreated waste from entering the river and to ensure that pollution-control targets are achieved.

The participants reiterated that a cleaner and rejuvenated Yamuna remains a top priority for the government. The meeting concluded with a commitment from all stakeholders to work collectively and deliver visible, sustainable improvements in the river's condition in the coming months. (ANI)

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