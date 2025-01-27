Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make a one-day visit to Prayagraj today to take part in the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, as per a release from the Mahakumbh Media Centre.

According to the release, Shah is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj at 11:25 AM on Monday, following which he will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam. He will then visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat.

Also Read | Death Penalty for Sanjay Roy in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta High Court To Hear Pleas by CBI, West Bengal Government on January 27.

Later, the minister will proceed to Juna Akhara, where he will meet the Maharaj and other saints of the Akhara and have lunch with them.

His schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 27, 2025: ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, DLF Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

The Home Minister will depart from Prayagraj for Delhi in the evening, the release stated.

Meanwhile, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev conducted a free yoga therapy and meditation camp at MahaKumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche arrived at Yog Guru Baba Ramdev's free yoga therapy and meditation camp.

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 110 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days on Sunday.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)