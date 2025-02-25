Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan visited the prehistoric site of Bhima Mandali in the Naktideul block of Odisha's Sambalpur district on Tuesday.

The site features ancient Stone Age caves and rock art, including paintings of deer, elephants, and symbolic markings, as well as tools and artefacts from the Stone Age.

Also Read | Congress' Shashi Tharoor Shares Photo With Union Minister and BJP Leader Piyush Goyal, Sparks New Speculation.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), OSL dating estimates the site to be approximately 30,000 years old, making it a vital testament to the region's early human habitation and cultural evolution.

During his visit, Pradhan emphasized the significance of Bhima Mandali as a prehistoric treasure and announced plans to develop it into a world-class tourist destination.

Also Read | Mahesh Langa Arrested: ED Arrests Gujarat-Based Journalist in Money Laundering Case.

"We have found ancient caves and rock art that need national and international recognition. A high-level workshop will also be organized at Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur to promote awareness and research," he stated.

He further stressed the need to integrate Bhima Mandali with nearby tourist attractions to enhance regional tourism and generate employment opportunities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)