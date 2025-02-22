Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Saturday inspected the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project for the "first time" and praised the initiative as a key step toward India's infrastructural development.

Bittu said the project, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a modern railway network, has generated employment for nearly one lakh people.

Speaking to the media, Bittu expressed admiration for the project's execution. "I am visiting here for the first time. This is PM Modi's vision. The idea that he has is great, and the vision that he has made is very good....One lakh people have got employment...This is a great project..."

"High-speed rail is needed for the world, and this project is leading India towards 'Vikshit Bharat' aligning with the vision of PM Modi. The work pace in Gujarat is good however in Maharashtra, it is taking some extra time because some works of land acquisition is to be done,"

Further praising the officials for the fast pace of work they are doing, Bittu said, "A spam of 40 meters of the bridge is being constructed in just 16 hours, so with this, you can imagine the pace of the construction works.

The bullet train project, in partnership with Japan, is a significant step towards the country's infrastructure development. It is expected to boost regional connectivity, economic development, and employment in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

MAHSR is a visionary government project that will herald a new era of safety, speed, and service for the people and help Indian Railways become an international leader in scale, speed, and skill.

MAHSR project passes through high growth rate States of Gujarat and Maharashtra connecting business centres of Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. The sanctioned cost of the MAHSR project is Rs 1,08,000 crore. (ANI)

